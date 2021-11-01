Review of the Vizio M7 Series Quantum 2021: Incredible Value for Movies and Gaming

The new Vizio M7 Series Quantum model for 2021 is a welcome upgrade, offering the ideal combination of features and screen size for the price.

We like the revised design, which fits the Vizio P Series Quantum design, as well as the overall movie and game performance.

Because this set has a 60 Hz panel, some gamers using the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X may want to explore for another option. It has a low input lag and supports variable refresh rates to avoid screen tearing.

The new voice remote, SmartCast smart TV system, and Apple AirPlay and Google Chromecast support make it simple to watch your favorite shows and movies on your TV.

The overall performance is excellent, with deep blacks and vibrant colors, but the local dimming isn’t up to par, resulting in blooming where bright regions bleed into the black. Nonetheless, for the price, it is an excellent buy.

The Vizio M7 Series Quantum series comes in sizes ranging from 50 to 75 inches, and prices start at $569.99 at Best Buy and Amazon. Vizio also sells an M6 Series Quantum variation of the M Series for a lesser price.

We evaluated the Vizio M7 Series Quantum model M70Q7-J03, which has a 70-inch screen and costs $1,099.99 at Best Buy and Amazon.

Performance

The Vizio M7 Series Quantum 2021 excels in a wide range of applications. In a darker space, the set appears best, but in brighter rooms, it manages reflections admirably.

For online and in-person battles, we put the 70-inch set to the test with NBA 2K22 basketball video game on the PS5. My 15-year-old consistently defeated me, but this was not due to the TVs’ performance, which was excellent even with a 60 Hz display. For many gamers who don’t want or require support for 120 Hz screens, the reduced input lag and support for variable refresh rate make this an enticing option. The colors are vibrant, and the larger screen allows us to sit on the couch and play head-to-head without having to get too near to the television.

The high native contrast aids in the delivery of deep blacks, while the HDR support enhances the vibrancy of colors. This. This is a condensed version of the information.