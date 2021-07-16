Review of the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022

My favorite gaming chair is the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022. The Secretlab 2022 gaming chair collection has been updated to be more ergonomic, with improved lumbar support and magnetic enhancements.

The Titan Evo 2022 Black Edition has rapidly become my go-to chair after testing it in the usual size.

The Secretlab 2022 gaming seats, which start at $429, are now part of a single lineup that includes the Titan and Omega’s greatest features. Small, standard, and large sizes are now available to buyers.

The Titan Evo from Secretlab comes in 81 fabric, color, and partner combinations. Take a look at the most recent possibilities.

Performance, Design, and Features of the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022

I really like the new lumbar support because it allows me to adjust the amount of support as well as elevate and lower it. This update improves comfort and is also beneficial when sharing a chair. It’s a significant advance over the 2020 model, and it’s worth upgrading for.

The armrests are now magnetically interchangeable. Armrests are included with the chair (in my case PU leather). Secretlab supplied over cooling and ultra-soft Technogel armrests that can be swapped out. Their modularity reminds me of the magnetic additions on the Secretlab Magnus gaming desk. The armrests are four-directional, allowing you to adjust the angle and move them up and down, in and out, and front to back.

The neck pillow is now magnetically attached and has a sleeker design, making it easier to get into the proper position.

The seat base has also been modified, with a new waterfall edge and a new design that hugs the body slightly better than the previous Titan model. The Cold-Cure foam is also immediately softer. There was a break-in period on previous versions before the foam achieved its optimal comfort level.

The adjustment paddles’ grips were also altered by Secretlab. When you need to take a break or are reclining back and looking up at a display, you can use the recline lever to lay flat, much like the previous generation.

Secretlab formed an ergonomic advisory council to help design these adjustments to comfort and ergonomics. This is a condensed version of the information.