Review of the Saatva Classic Mattress

I put the Saatva Classic mattress on the luxury firm setting to the test to see how well it stands up and how comfy it is.

The Saatva Classic mattress comes in three firmness levels (plush soft, luxury firm, and firm) as well as two different heights (11.5 inches and 14.5 inches). Because of the variety, there is almost certainly a comfort and room fit option for you.

Its top seller is a luxury firm with a hardness rating of 5 to 7 on a 10-point scale. After trying out this choice, I’d say it’s closer to a 7 in terms of firmness.

The Saatva Classic is not a mattress that comes in a box. You have the ease of ordering online while still getting an innerspring mattress. You order the mattress online, and it is delivered to your home by a freight company. Prices range from $849 to $2,099, with larger reductions available during specials.

Is the Saatva Classic a Good Mattress?

The most common question I received when discussing this evaluation with friends was, “Is the Saatva Classic mattress good?” This is a subjective question that depends on your sleep habits and preferences, just like any other mattress. The Saatva Classic, on the other hand, is a good choice that sticks out in a sea of online mattresses.

Overall, the Saatva Classic is a really helpful luxury firm. A slightly softer center area is provided by the dual coil design, which is combined with foam and a pillow top to provide greater give in a mattress. My fiancée, on the other hand, does not like the tufted pillow top style, which has small raised regions.

This is an innerspring mattress that has a little bounce to it and is comfortable to move around on. Unfortunately, if you share a bed, this also means that your companion will hear you moving around at night.

While some Internet mattresses emit a new-mattress odor, I had no such issues with the Saatva Classic.

The Saatva Classic is a great place to sleep.

Even though it is on the firmer side for what I prefer in a mattress, the Saatva Classic gave a wonderful night’s sleep. I suffer from mid-back and shoulder pain, and this mattress has helped me wake up with less of both.

I’m a combination sleeper, which means I sleep on both sides of the bed. This is a condensed version of the information.