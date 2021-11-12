Review of the LG WT7900HBA and LG DLEX7900BE Washer and Dryer Set.

We’ve tried a lot of washers and dryers, and the LG WT7900HBA and LG DLEX7900BE are by far the finest.

They not only handle a lot of clothes in a load and look wonderful, but they also eliminate a lot of the problems that other units have. The controls are simple to operate and consistently register button pushes. In addition, the dryer has a spectacular dual-opening door design.

Both versions come with Wi-Fi and smart features, such as a notification on your phone when the cycle is finished and the possibility to load multiple wash modes. You can even give each unit a unique name. Our devices were given the names Thelma and Louise.

With a 5.5 cubic foot capacity and a TurboWash3D quick wash cycle, the LG WT7900HBA is a top-load high-efficiency (HE) washer without an agitator. There’s also an Allergy cycle for removing pet dander and dust mites, as well as the ability to add more water to a cycle as needed.

The LG DLEX7900BE is a smart dryer with TurboSteam technology that has a capacity of 7.3 cubic feet. This dryer can handle a large load of laundry in a single load, and the steam function can assist erase creases. Depending on where you grab the door, it can open from the side or from the top. Moving clothing from the washer to the dryer is a breeze, and the door can still be opened wide to get little objects from the huge drum.

Each of the LG WT7900HBA washer and LG DLEX7900BE dryer costs $999. The washer can be found at LG, Best Buy, and Home Depot, while the dryer can be found at LG, Best Buy, and Home Depot. Due to the latest promotions and reductions, the prices listed may change.

Design

The LG washer and dryer set are kept hidden behind a door, but its design is gorgeous enough to show off. Their black finish with accents looks trendy while also preventing dust and fingerprints from being seen.

The washer’s glass cover allows you to immediately check out what’s in the tub. The door stays open during loading and even closes softly so no one is hurt. This is a condensed version of the information.