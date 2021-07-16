Review of the Huawei MateView GT

The Huawei MateView GT is a 34-inch widescreen monitor with a 165 Hz refresh rate, a built-in soundbar speaker, and a front-facing LED light bar that can be adjusted to complement your setup.

Huawei is best known for phones and tablets, but it has just expanded into monitors, including this gaming panel, which I’ve been testing for several weeks with a MacBook Air for business, an Xbox Series S, and an Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop.

The Huawei MateView GT features are good, and the price is reasonable in Germany and China at 548 euros (about $645). For gamers, this is an enticing alternative, but there are a few drawbacks.

Design, Specifications, and Features

The 34-inch panel, on the other hand, has a 21:9 aspect ratio, which makes many games more immersive. The 3440 x 1440 resolution translates to 109 pixels per inch (PPI), which is ideal for gaming without requiring a powerful GPU. On many monitors, the 1500R curve is more immersive than the 1800R curve.

The VA panel has a 10-bit color depth. It has a response time of 4 milliseconds, which is fast enough for domestic use but not fast enough for eSports. One notable drawback is the lack of AMD FreeSync or Nvidia G-Sync capabilities, which are common on gaming monitors.

The Huawei MateView GT has a soundbar at the foot of the stand with two 5W speakers that are far superior to those found on most monitors. It’s an excellent way to watch a movie, play a casual game, or listen to music. The bass is fairly deep, which allows me to keep my desk setup as simple as possible. In addition, the display has a built-in microphone. For longer video conversations or intensive gaming sessions, I still need headphones.

On the soundbar, there is a touch-sensitive RGB light strip that you may use to adjust the volume. The RGB effects can be changed in the monitor menu settings to Static, Breathing, Colorful, Single Waves, Ripple Waves, Colorful Flow, Colorful Ripples, and Flowing Waves. Each effect has five different levels.

This is a useful feature if you use RGB in your setup. A teenage gamer who assisted in the testing of this display praised the function. The outcomes. This is a condensed version of the information.