Review of the Cricut Explore 3: The Best DIY Crafting Tool on the Market

The Cricut Explore 3 is a fantastic advance over previous Cricut models. The new model cuts twice as fast and can handle more than 100 different materials. If you’re upgrading from an older model, you’ll appreciate the opportunity to use the Cricut Design Space instead of buying cartridges to access projects, fonts, shapes, and more.

A Cricut is a cutting and drawing machine that can work with a variety of materials. You use an app on your computer, phone, or tablet to control it. To build DIY decals, decorations, and more, you can use a collection of projects, typefaces, and images.

We appreciate being able to use Smart Materials, which are crafting materials that load straight into the Cricut and don’t require a cutting mat, allowing us to cut up to 12-foot lengths at once. This is ideal for creating a house welcome sign or a large image for a wall. In addition to normal cutting, the Cricut may also be used to write and draw.

The Cricut Explore 3 is available for $299.99. Cricut, Best Buy, Michaels, Home Depot, Walmart, and Amazon all sell it.

Several retailers also sell tool, material, and accessory bundles. Cricut Access costs $9.99 per month and includes over 400 fonts, 75,000 images, and a variety of projects.

Design using the Cricut Explore 3

The design for the Cricut Explore 3 is fantastic. The machine is small enough to fit on a desk next to a laptop, and the components are well constructed. We’ve been putting it together and dismantling it as we try out new features, and it’s held up nicely.

We like how it appears, and the mint green hue is very appealing. There’s a little holder where you may put your phone while you’re using it. When you’re through making, the doors snap open with a click of a button and then securely lock in place.

The Cricut comes with a USB cord for connecting to a computer. It is compatible with both Mac and PC computers. You can also connect to an iPhone, iPad, or Android smartphone over Bluetooth.

There’s even a convenient material holder that keeps your Smart Materials on a roll if you want to utilize them for long cuts. This is a condensed version of the information.