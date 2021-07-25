Review of the BioLite FirePit Plus: A Connected Fan that Maximizes Flames for Campfires and Grilling

On the one hand, the idea of encircling a campfire conjures up images of hanging out, toasting marshmallows, telling stories, playing music, and even even dancing. On the other hand, it conjures up images of toil, annoyance, and smoke. The BioLite FirePit Plus, with its small design and remote-controlled fan, offers more of the former and far less of the latter.

“What we wanted to do was give you all of the benefits of a classic campfire but without any of the smoke,” Erica Rosen, BioLite’s vice president of marketing, told us. And, on the other hand, give you a lot of control over how you calibrate your energy.” We requested a review unit of this wonder hearth in order to see for ourselves, and it arrived on time.

Setup in Minutes

The first thing we did when we opened the box was locate the fan unit and charge it with the accompanying USB wire. All we had to do with the hardware was screw two handles into the unit and fold out the legs. We lowered the fuel rack (the more forward of the two racks in the image above) and added a piece of wood to the lower positionâ€”right on the bottom of the unit, just above the lower airflow pipe. We hung the fan on the side of the unit once it was fully charged, connected it wirelessly to our phone via the app, and turned it on.

Technically, we could have manually cycled the fan speed by hitting the power button repeatedly. But the brilliance of the app is that it not only allows you to operate the fan, but it also calculates how long it will last in real time based on the speed you select.

The lowest fan speed was excellent when first lighting the fire, as it eliminated the barbarian need to blow at the smoldering coals. A tip from the app is that once the fire is going, a lower fan speed is better for higher flames, while a greater fan speed helps optimize the heat output. This is important to remember when trying to strike that delicate balance, especially since the firepit’s “X-ray mesh” body allows heat to radiate as well. This is a condensed version of the information.