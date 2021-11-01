Review of the Beats Fit Pro, a fitness-focused alternative to AirPods.

Although the Beats Fit Pro don’t appear like AirPods or AirPods Pro, they’re essentially a hybrid of the two Apple earbuds housed in a fitness-themed shell. Even with such feature and sound overlap, the design and clever wingtips of these wireless earbuds are the reason for their existence. These earphones are all about staying put, no matter how strenuous the workout is—and they work.

For times of physical exertion, I’ve frequently used Beats earbuds. The over-the-ear hooks on the Powerbeats Pro, for example, helped me keep them in place on my ears while jogging. Although there’s nothing wrong with those earbuds right now—they still work—the Powerbeats Pro are a huge, bulky solution in retrospect. These new Beats Fit Pro are a compact, slim, and stylish improvement to the original Beats Fit.

I can tell that the Beats Fit Pro are excellent for sports after spending some time with them. Their small size, tremendous sound, and innovative features will appeal to athletes of all levels. People will particularly enjoy how well they fit. However, because these earphones are so focused on their fitness goal, they won’t be suitable for everyone.

Pros: Innovative, well-fitting wingtips

Exceptional Android experience

All of AirPods’ technological advantages for iOS devices

Cons:

There is no wireless charging case available.

Long-term use may result in discomfort.

The Fit Pro’s Comfort

The key advantage of these earbuds above competitors is their flexible, minimal wingtips. They can flex to fit a variety of ear shapes. The rubber nub on Pixel Buds is similar in appearance, but it is substantially more solid and stiff. I’ve found that pushing the ones on the Fit Pro into my ears feels extremely natural, and they’re generally comfy.

My ears are slightly pressed by the Fit Pro earbuds. I had to tweak them back and forth a few times in the beginning to find the perfect position. For me, the most aggravating part was taking out the headphones. However, when compared to other solutions, I prefer the wingtip method for achieving a secure fit. After a week of use, I believe these are even better than the Powerbeats Pro’s ear hooks.

The fit of these earbuds is perfect in my opinion. This is a condensed version of the information.