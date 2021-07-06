Review of the Acer Chromebook Spin 713: A Good School Laptop

Those wishing to purchase a computer can choose from at least three different sorts of devices that run Windows, Mac, or ChromeOS. All are feasible options for employment, study, or recreation. The important question is: what are you going to do with it? A Chromebook might be a suitable choice because the solution is more typically web-based tasks that don’t require a full operating system. It could also be an opportunity to save some money. As it unveils its new line of Spin Chromebooks, Acer is banking on this becoming a popular alternative. With fully capable hardware and features, as well as enough of speed and storage, the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 leans toward the top end. Despite this, it retails for $699, avoiding the $1,000 milestone.

Since the original CR-48 model was issued for free by Google in early 2011, I’ve used a lot of Chromebooks. In researching this new Acer range, I abandoned my Mac for work-related duties and relied on Google’s productivity suite of web-based programs to complete this and other reviews.

In short, this is a powerful machine with a few idiosyncrasies when compared to a typical laptop.

Hardware for the Acer Chromebook Spin 713

The Acer Spin 713â€”specifically, model CP713-3W-5102â€”should have enough performance, storage, and inputs to suit anyone considering a Chromebook. It has an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a hard disk capacity of 256GB. Two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, one USB-A port, an HDMI input, a headphone input, and a MicroSD card are included. Overall, it has a modern I/O section for switching between daily chores.

High data transfer speeds and advanced external display support will be possible thanks to Thunderbolt 4’s capabilities.

The touchscreen of the Spin 713 allows for effortless interaction, and the display can be rotated to provide multiple viewing angles. All of the hardware specifications are excellent and should result in a smooth workflow.

The keyboard and trackpad were not my favorite features. This is a matter of personal preference, which might be debated. When I compared the Acer to the current MacBook Air with an M1 chip, I found the Spin 713’s typing and mousing to be a step behind what Apple offers. This is a condensed version of the information.