Review of Orbitkey: Clever Everyday Carry Combines Keys, Technology, and Tools

Wearing fewer layers of clothing and carrying fewer goods is part of the summer enjoyment. It’s the ideal time to maximize our own space. So any solution that aids in the removal of bulk and gewgaws is a good thing.

Orbitkey is one of the greatest options available in this regard. Orbitkey began as a means to make noisy, clangy keys much more quiet, neat, and tidy, thanks to a tremendously successful 2013 crowdfunding effort. It’s added a few unique versions and accessories since then. Bespoke Post sent me a couple of Orbitkey goods to check out, and now that I have, it will be nearly impossible for me to go back to a regular, unstructured key ring.

All of them can be decluttered with just one keyholder.

Everything starts with the primary organizer, which is just a full-grain waxed leather strap folded over and held together by two screws. It should fit between two and seven (flat) keys, according to them. When I leave the house, though, I usually only take my house key. The system incorporates a little washer to assist spread out the keys and prevent jingling for genuine minimalists like myself who only have one or two.

One of the wonderful things about the Orbitkey is that I could change the posts by loosening (or tightening) them with a tiny twist as I added keys and other stuff. To put it another way, it’s both flexible and secure in the sense that it’s never come undone in my pocket. The trick, if you will, was to find the appropriate amount of tension to avoid everything from immediately flipping out once I picked up the Orbitkey, while simultaneously making it easy to swing keys out when I wanted them. The coin-shaped notch on the top screw aids in this aspect by allowing fine-tuning.

The Smart Carry Bundle

What’s a nerd to do when he only has one key? Of course, accessorize! I basically combined two products to make my own geeky Swiss Army–style everyday carry solution, although the majority of what you see above is what they term the Carry Smart Bundle:

