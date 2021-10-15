Retro Tech Meets Geek Chic in the New Atari VCS.

Among other things, 1977 saw the birth of two of the greatest entertainment franchises: Star Wars and Atari, in my opinion. The former, of course, is still alive and well. Until recently, the latter has survived because to the great gaming heritage’s sheer resilience. Atari has finally satisfied retro gaming lovers’ hunger by unveiling its brand-new system, three years after its tremendously successful Indiegogo campaign. This genuinely versatile hybrid gaming, entertainment, and computer device, officially known as the VCS 800, is an astonishing time machine to both the past and future.

The Wi-Fi or Ethernet jack on the Atari VCS 800 connects to the internet. It has two USB ports on the front (for controllers) and two more on the back (for loading multimedia content and operating systems), as well as an HDMI port for connecting to your current TV or monitor. Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, Plex, and more native apps can be used to stream movies and TV. It has the ability to transform into a computer. It can also play a lot of games, including a couple of new (for this system) ones that Atari is announcing today.

Fridays in the past

Basketbrawl and Desert Falcon are now available for purchase ($2.99 each), download, and play via native Atari 7800 system emulation. (This all happens in the background since the Atari operating system already has several emulators built in, allowing the VCS 800 to play games from a variety of systems, and more can be added in the future through firmware upgrades.) It’s the first of a series of weekly releases, known as Flashback Fridays, that will include both first- and third-party titles from a long history of arcade, console, and computer formats. Although we can’t specify which other games will be released when, we can tell that two extremely popular and well-loved throwback favorites will be released a week from today, completely compatible with both the Atari VCS Classic Joystick and the Atari VCS Modern Controller. And Atari will continue to release new titles every week, eventually allowing the VCS to play various gaming system emulators.

There’s a lot of action in this game.

