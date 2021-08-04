Residents in the Athens area have discovered Blaze’s ruins.

“Last night was hell”: Christos Sfetsas, standing in front of his burned-out warehouse amid charred pine trees, laments the “enormous damage” his hamlet on the outskirts of Athens has suffered as a result of one of Greece’s dozens of wildfires.

The fire broke out in a pine forest at the foot of Mount Parnitha, one of three peaks that surround Athens, on Tuesday, sending plumes of dark, bitter smoke over the city and leaving charred dwellings in its path.

On Tuesday, Sfetsas was told to leave his home in Varybombi, along with hundreds of other residents, as the fire advanced on four fronts and was quickly becoming out of control.

As he returned on Wednesday, Sfetsas, who is in his sixties, remarked, “The devastation is immense.”

“The flames came extremely close to our house, but it was unharmed.”

Varybombi, 30 kilometers north of Athens, is a green area popular with city dwellers looking to escape the city’s pollution.

Sfetsas describes it as “once a paradise” that has been wrecked.

The fire immediately spread. “It was a disaster within half an hour.”

The ruins of what were once tavernas, businesses, and residences are filled with smoke. Cars and pines have been burnt.

On Tuesday evening, more than 300 people were evacuated from Varybombi and two other nearby villages, and police reported they rescued 70 individuals who were engulfed in flames.

There were no casualties, and deputy minister of civil protection Nikos Hardalias stated the fire was under control on Wednesday afternoon.

Greece has seen roughly 118 fires in the last 24 hours, according to Hardalias, as a severe heatwave sweeps the country, with temperatures climbing beyond 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit).

“My house was spared the worst, God spared us,” Giorgos Mitropoulos told AFP, “but neighboring houses were burned.”

The fire at the foot of Mount Parnitha, which is part of the European Union’s Natura 2000 network of nature conservation sites, was described by the student as a “environmental tragedy.”

Flames have already scorched the mountain range in 2007.

“Fortunately, many volunteers saved the animals, the horses, dogs, and cats,” Mitropoulos said.

According to the Greek Horse Riding Confederation, 200 horses in riding centers in the vicinity have been relocated to safety.

The fire was made “difficult” due to “severe heat conditions,” said to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

However, forestry officials and a “lack of preventive measures, such as the creation of roads safeguarding woods against fires” that would allow expert vehicles to better enter the forests were blamed by Christos Sfetsas.

