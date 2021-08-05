Researchers warn that keto diets are a “disease-causing disaster.”

Are you one of the numerous people who adhere to the ketogenic diet? According to a comprehensive investigation on such diets, the long-term hazards may outweigh the potential benefits for most people.

Ketogenic diets, commonly known as keto, have grown in popularity in recent years, owing to their numerous claimed health and weight-loss benefits. They’re basically low-carb, high-fat diets that include “dramatically” lowering carbohydrate intake and replacing it with fat. The goal is to induce ketosis, a state in which the body burns fat instead of carbohydrates for energy.

Ketogenic diets are commonly used to help children with epilepsy manage their seizures, but they have also been pushed for weight loss and other health benefits.

According to the Physicians Committee For Responsible Medicine (PCRM), a team of researchers conducted “the most comprehensive analysis yet” of keto diets and discovered that they may put certain people at risk of adverse health effects, according to a recent study published in Frontiers in Nutrition.

Lee Crosby, RD, study lead author and program manager at the organization, said in a press release, “The normal keto diet is a disease-promoting nightmare.” “A diet high in red meat, processed meat, and saturated fat while low in carbohydrate-rich vegetables, fruits, legumes, and whole grains is a formula for disaster.”

The researchers investigated the effectiveness of ketogenic diets on major chronic conditions, as well as their “impact on diet quality and potential dangers connected with its use.”

According to their findings, such diets are especially dangerous for pregnant women and persons who have kidney illness. Researchers discovered that pregnant women who follow a keto diet are more likely to deliver a child with a neural tube abnormality, even when folic acid is supplemented, and that the high-protein nature of ketogenic diets can “hasten” kidney failure in persons with kidney illness.

They also discovered that for many patients, keto diets can raise harmful cholesterol levels. Furthermore, such diets tend to “skew” people’s diets toward cancer-causing foods, according to the researchers.

PCRM reported that “typical keto meals have been related to an increased risk of heart disease, cancer, diabetes, and Alzheimer’s disease — often the very ailments they are supposed to help.”

Interestingly, the researchers discovered that keto diets can help lower seizure frequency and body weight in some persons with drug-resistant epilepsy, although "not more efficiently than other dietary regimens over the long term."