Researchers Solve the Sunflower Mysteries: Why Do Flowers Always Face East?

What is it about sunflowers that they always face east? A group of scientists has recently added to our understanding of the fascinating flower behavior.

Sunflowers aren’t just beautiful to look at; they’re also fascinating. During the day, the heads turn back and forth to follow the sun when they’re still growing. However, when they grow older, the stalks stiffen and the flower heads face east.

Researchers from Stacey Harmer’s group at the University of California, Davis (UC Davis) discovered that immature sunflowers follow the sun due to their “internal circadian rhythm” in a prior study.

The researchers wanted to learn more about adult sunflowers’ proclivity to face east in a study just published in New Phytologist.

“We investigated flower physiology, pollinator visits, seed characteristics, and siring success in both field and controlled conditions by intentionally manipulating sunflower capitulum orientation and temperature,” the researchers reported.

They discovered that, in comparison to flower heads facing west, those facing east were warmer in the morning. According to Harmer, the present study’s principal author, this provided “energy benefit” to the bees foraging in the morning. The ultraviolet marks visible to the bees were also illuminated by the sunlight.

In a video posted by UC Davis, it can be seen that flowers facing east had far more pollinating bees than those facing west.

“According to UC Davis research, bees prefer to visit east-facing sunflowers (right) rather than west-facing sunflowers. Sunflowers that face east are warmer and shed pollen earlier, which coincides with bee visits, according to the university.

The flowers facing east also generated “larger and heavier seeds,” according to the researchers. When the team used portable heaters to warm up the west-facing flowers, they got comparable results to the east-facing blooms, implying that the results were temperature-related.

The researchers also experimented with grouping male sterile plants with flowers facing both east and west. Male plants are capable of producing seeds but not pollen.

The researchers noted, “The team discovered that pollen from east-facing plants was responsible for more offspring than pollen from west-facing plants.” “These findings suggest that eastward capitulum orientation influences daily floral temperature oscillations, with direct implications for style elongation and pollen emergence, pollinator visitation, and plant fitness.”