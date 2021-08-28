Researchers have discovered the world’s ‘northest’ island.

Scientists have identified the world’s northernmost landmass, a yet-to-be-named island north of Greenland that may be gobbled up by seawaters soon.

In July, researchers discovered the landmass during an expedition and first believed they had arrived at Oodaaq, the planet’s northernmost island.

“We were told that there had been an error on my GPS that had caused us to believe we were standing on Oodaaq Island,” said Morten Rasch of Copenhagen University’s department of geosciences and natural resource management, the mission’s leader.

He went on to say, “In actuality, we had discovered a new island further north, a discovery that only slightly expands the kingdom of Denmark.”

The new island is 780 meters (2,560 feet) north of Oodaaq, which is 700 kilometers (435 miles) south of the North Pole.

The “yet-to-be-named island is… the northernmost point of Greenland and one of the most northerly points of land on Earth,” according to a statement released by Copenhagen University late Friday.

However, because it is barely 30 to 60 meters above sea level, Rasch believes it could be a “temporary islet.”

“No one is sure how long it will last. It might theoretically vanish as soon as a major new storm strikes.”

Greenland, a self-governing Danish province, has made news in recent years, most notably in 2019 when former US President Donald Trump expressed interest in purchasing the Arctic island.

The idea, which the Danish government called “absurd,” generated a diplomatic stir, but it also signaled a resurgence of American interest in the region.

Climate change has also wreaked havoc on the country, as rising temperatures have melted its glaciers, creating dangerous sea level rise.