Researchers discovered that these flightless parrots are inbred but genetically healthy.

Despite being highly inbred, the severely endangered kkp parrots are genetically prospering, according to an international team of researchers who undertook the first genome-wide investigation of the species.

According to the authors of a new study published in Cell Genomics, the kkp is a flightless parrot that is native to New Zealand. With only 201 individuals left today, the species is critically endangered, with the majority descending from an isolated group. In fact, just 51 birds remained in the species in 1995, 50 of which were from the isolated Stewart island and one from the now-extinct mainland population, a male called Richard Henry.

Because of their limited population, theory predicts they are more likely to have acquired detrimental genetic mutations, putting the species at risk of extinction through a process known as “mutational meltdown.”

The first genome sequencing of the species, carried out by experts from New Zealand and Sweden, produced some unexpected results.

“Despite being one of the world’s most inbred and endangered bird species, the kkp contains far fewer deleterious mutations than expected,” research lead author Nicolas Dussex of Stockholm University’s Centre for Palaeogenetics said in a Cell Press news release. “Our findings demonstrate that the surviving population on Stewart Island has been isolated for about 10,000 years, and that dangerous mutations have been removed by natural selection in a process known as ‘purging,’ which may have been aided by inbreeding.”

Simply simply, they lost the deleterious mutations rather of collecting them.

They currently have even fewer than the now-extinct mainland populations, according to Cell Press.

According to Dussex, the amount of inbreeding may have helped “favor” purging. The “population crash” caused by “genetic corruption” did not occur since the process took 10,000 years.

In a Cell Press news release, study co-author Love Dalén of the Center for Palaeogenetics and Swedish Museum of Natural History said, “Our finding of a reduced number of harmful mutations is therefore important, because it means that inbreeding in today’s population is likely to have less severe impact than we had initially thought.”

According to Cell Press, this is also “good news” for other inbred and isolated species, according to research co-author Bruce Robertson of the University of Otago. This is because the kkp’s story demonstrates that some populations can persist despite being isolated.

