Researchers Discover ‘Surprising’ Evidence As To Why The ‘Dream Phase’ Of Sleep Is Important.

Why is it so critical for humans to enter the REM (rapid eye movement) stage of sleep? A group of researchers looked at the possibility of a “brain refreshing” function occurring during this “dream phase.”

Sleep is a vital aspect of everyone’s daily routine, including animals. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), good sleep is “as crucial to survival as food and water” because it influences how we operate in ways that scientists are only beginning to comprehend.

Non-REM sleep and REM sleep are the two main types of sleep. People have vivid dreams during REM sleep, which occurs roughly an hour after falling asleep.

The researchers of a study published in Cell Reports said, “Sleep is typically seen as a period of recovery, but how the supply of cerebral blood flow (CBF) changes between sleep/wake states has remained unclear.”

Previous research on the differences in blood flow during REM, non-REM, and wakefulness has yielded “conflicting results,” according to a news release from the University of Tsukuba. The researchers utilized a technique that allowed them to see the red blood cells in the capillaries directly.

Professor Yu Hayashi, the study’s principal author, noted in the news release, “We utilized a dye to make the brain blood veins visible under fluorescent light, using a technique known as two-photon microscopy.” “We were able to directly visualize red blood cells in neocortex capillaries in non-anesthetized animals in this way.”

According to the university, the researchers also analyzed electrical activity to detect non-REM, REM, and wakefulness.

Professor Hayashi stated, “We were shocked by the results.” “During REM sleep, there was a tremendous influx of red blood cells via brain capillaries, but there was no change between non-REM sleep and the awake state, demonstrating that REM sleep is a distinct condition.”

The brain’s capillary blood flow is critical for providing nutrients and oxygen as well as eliminating waste materials. When the mice’s sleep was disrupted, the researchers noticed an increase in cerebral blood flow, implying a relationship between blood flow and REM sleep strength.

However, when the researchers performed the studies in mice lacking adenosine A2a receptors, which help people feel more awake after drinking coffee, they found that blood flow increased less during REM sleep.

