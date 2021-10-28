Researchers Discover Evidence For The ‘Mistaken Identity’ Theory Behind Shark Bites In A ‘Shark’s Eye View’

In the perspective of young great white sharks, humans who surf or swim may resemble seals, according to a recent study. This lends credence to the “mistaken identification idea” of why sharks attack humans.

According to experts from Macquarie University in Sydney, Australia, great white sharks, commonly known as white sharks, together with bull sharks and tiger sharks, account for the majority of human bites. When compared to mature great white sharks, who are said to have better vision, juvenile sharks are reported to be more harmful to people.

Shark attacks are rare, according to researchers in a recent study published in the Journal of The Royal Society Interface, yet they happen “often enough” to generate public anxiety.

According to the mistaken identity idea, sharks confuse people in the ocean for their pinniped prey (seals and sea lions). The researchers viewed and compared underwater films of swimming seals and sea lions, rectangular floats, and humans swimming in various strokes and paddling on various sizes of surfboards to test this notion.

They edited the films to depict how young white sharks would have seen them in order to get a “shark’s eye view.”

The researchers discovered that the “motion cues” of pinnipeds and humans swimming and riding surfboards “did not differ considerably” from the perspective of juvenile great white sharks.

The researchers said, “The shape difference between pinnipeds with abducted vs adducted flippers was larger than the shape difference between pinnipeds with abducted flippers and surfboards or human swimmers.” “Neither visual motion nor shape signals allow a definitive visual separation between pinnipeds and humans from the standpoint of a white shark, confirming the mistaken identification theory underlying certain bites.” The findings of the study, according to the researchers, give the “first evidence” to support the mistaken identity theory from a visual standpoint. Most sharks are “likely completely colorblind,” according to Macquarie University, and rely on outlines for visual clues.

Despite the fact that sharks have additional sensory systems, data suggests that “visual cues alone are sufficient to activate a predatory or exploratory approach,” according to the researchers. Even though they don’t transmit olfactory or electrical cues, white sharks have been known to attack artificial things that mimic pinnipeds.

Furthermore, compared to humans, sharks have a lesser spatial resolution or see in less detail, according to study main author Laura Ryan, a surfer and post-doctoral researcher at Macquarie University. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.