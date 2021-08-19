Researchers Discover A Simple Trick To ‘Level The Playing Field’ When It Comes To Attractiveness Bias.

Attractiveness can help people perform better at work, but a group of researchers discovered that attractiveness isn’t the only factor that leads to their success. They also discovered a simple approach that other workers might use to “even” the playing field.

According to the authors of a study published in Personnel Psychology, “decades of research” has proven that attractive people are “more likely” to advance in their careers. They have a better chance of being employed, getting paid more, and receiving better performance reviews, according to a news release from the University at Buffalo (UB).

Previous studies have suggested that evaluators’ biases are the “source” of this advantage, but there is also evidence that how attractive people behave and perceive themselves may be contributing to their success, according to the current study’s researchers. They looked at people’s nonverbal communication in the study to have a better understanding of this “attractiveness bias.”

In a UB news release, research co-author Min-Hsuan Tu, PhD, said, “We wanted to evaluate whether there is an overall bias toward beauty on the job, or if handsome people perform professionally because they are more effective communicators.”

To do so, they looked at 300 video interview pitches in a pretend job search in two experimental trials. In the first trial, the researchers discovered that “beautiful” persons felt a “higher sense of authority” than their “less attractive” counterparts, resulting in “a more effective nonverbal presence” that contributed to managers’ hirability ratings.

According to UB, more attractive people have had greater opportunities to develop nonverbal communication as a result of the world’s reaction to their appearance.

In the second experiment, the researchers had some individuals stand with their feet shoulder-width apart, their hands on their hips, and their chins up in a “power stance.”

According to the researchers, “adopting a forceful stance was found to be notably useful for persons rated poor in attractiveness, allowing them to acquire the same level of effective nonverbal presence as their more attractive counterparts naturally displayed.”

“We discovered that, while handsome people have a stronger sense of power and are better nonverbal communicators, their less attractive counterparts may level the playing field throughout the hiring process by adopting a commanding posture,” Tu added.

According to the study, it’s not simply the dominant stance that helps people project a nonverbal presence.

"Anything that makes you feel more strong, such as practicing confidence self-talk or picturing.