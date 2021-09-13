Researchers believe that the translucent ‘Vampire Fish’ is more complex than previously thought.

On the ecology of Amazonian vampire fish, there is only “minimal” knowledge. According to the findings of a new study, these organisms may be more complicated than previously imagined.

Catfish parasites of the Vandellinae family. They are scaleless, transparent, eel-like fish that are approximately an inch long and can be found in the Amazon River region, according to the researchers, who published their findings in the journal Acta Ichthyologica et Piscatoria.

They exist as parasitic fish by attaching themselves to other fish, usually in the gill cavities, and sucking their host’s blood. According to the researchers, this is how they received the nickname “Amazonian vampire fish.”

During a study of freshwater fish species at a lake in the Demeni River Basin, however, the researchers discovered that the candirus attached to Amazonian thorny catfish were not attached to the hosts’ gills. Instead, they discovered 20 candirus from the Paracanthopoma genus on the outside of nine host bodies, near the lateral bone plates.

They found no coagulated blood, mucus, or skin in the stomach contents of the specimens, implying that their relationship is actually more “benign.”

According to the researchers, the interaction between the candirus and their hosts could be “commensalistic” rather than parasitic “in this situation.” According to the researchers, in a commensalistic relationship, one creature benefits from another without harming it.

The researchers speculated that the candirus were linked to the much larger Amazonian thorny catfish for protection from other predators because they didn’t acquire their food from the host. The team published an image that demonstrates how difficult it is to see the translucent candirus while they are attached to the fish.

“Riding on the host can substantially enhance the movement capabilities of little candirus, in addition to eating and protection,” the researchers said.

It’s also likely that the larger fish are being used to cover greater distances.

According to the researchers, “the relationship of vampire fish with the host catfish may be more intricate than previously understood.”