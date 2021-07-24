Rescuers in India are looking for survivors as the death toll from the landslide rises to 45.

According to officials, the death toll from various monsoon-triggered landslides in India has risen to 45. Rescuers searched through muck and rubble Saturday in a frantic search for survivors.

Heavy rains pounded India’s western coast, producing landslides that buried dozens of homes in the hard-hit Raigad area, south of Mumbai. As many as 68 people were reported missing.

“Three landslides in the district have claimed the lives of 43 persons… Rescue activities are still underway, said to Sagar Pathak, a disaster management official in Raigad.

He added 53 individuals were missing, with many believed to be trapped beneath layers of mud as a result of the incidents.

Anirudha Ashtaputre, a state government official, told AFP earlier on Friday that two more people had died in Satara district due to landslides.

According to state officials, up to 15 persons have gone missing in other parts of the state.

The Navy, Army, and Air Force attempted to evacuate flood victims, but their efforts were impeded by landslides that blocked roadways, including the main highway connecting Mumbai and Goa.

Following 24 hours of nonstop rain, the Vashishti river overflowed, drowning roads and residences in Chiplun, a city 250 kilometers (160 miles) from Mumbai, water levels climbed to 3.5 meters (12 feet) on Thursday.

Because of damage to roads and bridges in Chiplun, Maharashtra state chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said emergency workers were having difficulty reaching cut-off neighborhoods.

The Navy sent seven rescue teams to the impacted districts, each with rubber boats, life jackets, and lifebuoys, as well as professional divers and a helicopter to transfer stranded individuals.

The Indian meteorological service has issued red advisories for numerous areas across the state, suggesting that heavy rain is expected to persist for the next few days.

During India’s perilous monsoon season, which runs from June to September, flooding and landslides are prevalent, as are poorly constructed structures and walls buckling after days of nonstop rain.

Authorities reported a structure collapsed in a Mumbai slum just before daybreak on Friday, killing four people.

The tragedy occurred less than a week after numerous homes were crushed by a fallen wall and a landslide in the city, killing at least 34 people.

Last weekend, rainwater overwhelmed a water filtration complex, affecting supply “in much of Mumbai,” a megacity of 20 million people, according to local authorities.

According to a report published in April by the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK), climate change is making India’s monsoons stronger.

The research cautioned that there might be serious consequences for food. Brief News from Washington Newsday.