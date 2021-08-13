Reports from US Government Agencies July was the hottest month on record in the world.

According to the latest data released by a US scientific body on Friday, July was the warmest month on record around the world.

“July is generally the hottest month of the year around the world, but July 2021 outdid itself as the hottest July and month ever recorded,” said Rick Spinrad, administrator of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

“This new record adds to the world’s unsettling and disruptive course set by climate change,” Spinrad said in a statement, citing data from the National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI).

The combined land and ocean-surface temperature was 1.67 degrees Fahrenheit (0.93 degrees Celsius) above the 20th-century average of 60.4 degrees Fahrenheit, according to NOAA, making July the hottest since records began 142 years ago.

The month was 0.02 degrees Fahrenheit warmer than the previous record, which was established in July 2016 and was matched in 2019 and 2020.

Last month, however, was the third warmest July on record, according to statistics supplied by the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service.

Small variations in data are not uncommon, according to Zeke Hausfather, a climate scientist at the Breakthrough Institute.

“The NOAA record has less coverage over the Arctic than other global temperature records,” Hausfather told AFP, “which tend to indicate July 2021 as the second (NASA) or third (Copernicus) warmest on record.”

“However, regardless of where it ranks on the leaderboards, the warm weather the world is experiencing this summer is a clear result of climate change caused by human CO2 and other greenhouse gas emissions,” he said.

“The severe occurrences we are witnessing around the world – from record-breaking heat waves to torrential rainfall and roaring wildfires – are all long-foreseen and well-understood repercussions of a warmer world,” he said.

“They will continue to deteriorate until the world achieves net-zero CO2 and other greenhouse gas emissions.”

Last week, a UN climate science report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) shocked the globe by predicting that the planet will warm by 1.5 degrees Celsius by 2030.

NOAA’s Spinrad stated, “Scientists from around the world gave the most up-to-date assessment of the ways in which the climate is changing.”

“It is a somber IPCC report that finds categorically that human activity is causing climate change and that the repercussions are extensive and quickly intensifying.”

An unending cascade of catastrophic consequences, with only 1.1 degrees Celsius of warming so far. Brief News from Washington Newsday.