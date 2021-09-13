Report: Facebook Exempts VIPs From Some Of Its Rules.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Facebook exempts select celebrities, lawmakers, and other high-profile users from certain of its own post regulations as part of a quality-control program.

According to a story citing internal papers, the technique, known as “cross check” or “XCheck,” shields millions of elite users from regulations that Facebook claims to apply evenly across the social network.

In a series of tweets, Facebook spokesperson Andy Stone defended the initiative, but acknowledged that the social media giant’s rule enforcement is “not perfect.”

In response to the Journal revelation, Stone tweeted, “There aren’t two systems of justice; it’s an attempted precaution against mistakes.”

“We recognize that our enforcement is not flawless, and that there are tradeoffs between speed and accuracy.”

The article highlights examples of high-profile people’s posts, such as one from soccer player Neymar that showed naked photographs of a lady who accused him of rape and was later removed by Facebook.

A double standard on content filtering would go against Facebook’s commitments to an independent board set up to settle disputes over what can be posted on the biggest social network.

In response to an AFP enquiry, board spokesman John Taylor said, “The Oversight Board has expressed its concern on many occasions about the lack of transparency in Facebook’s content moderation processes, notably relative to the company’s inconsistent management of high-profile accounts.”

According to the Journal piece, some users are “white-listed,” meaning they are exempt from enforcement proceedings, while in other situations, assessments of potentially problematic content are simply not conducted.

According to the Journal, “white-listed” accounts have disseminated claims that Hillary Clinton covered up “pedophile rings” and that then-President Donald Trump labeled all refugees seeking asylum “animals.”

According to the research, XCheck will have at least 5.8 million users by 2020.

In a post three years ago, Facebook stated that cross-checking does not shield the profile, page, or content from being removed, but rather “is simply done to ensure our conclusion is correct.”