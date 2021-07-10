Rep. Ken Buck, a Republican, warns that “big government” needs to grow in order to deal with Facebook and Google.

Representative Ken Buck of Colorado, who is driving bipartisan antitrust measures against Big Tech, cautioned on Friday that businesses like Apple, Facebook, Amazon, and Google should be “very, very terrified of” and split up.

Buck reacted on Friday to former President Donald Trump’s filing of various lawsuits last week against Big Tech companies for attempting to “impose illegal and unconstitutional government restrictions” on consumers. On Friday, he appeared on Fox News to praise House Republicans for passing a package of six laws last month that will untangle anti-competitive Silicon Valley mergers and make it easier for customers to transfer their data from one company to another.

“I recognize that some of my conservative colleagues argue that we don’t want to expand Big Government in order to deal with Big Tech,” Buck said Fox News. “However, we must deal with Big Tech because it is out of control and will harm America in the long run.”

Buck and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy are among a number of top Republicans who have stated their support for expanding the size, antitrust authority, and financial strength of federal agencies such as the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the Justice Department in order to break up Big Tech companies.

“We need to focus on the antitrust laws…

Buck emphasized the GOP-leaning elements of the congressional proposals, saying, “We need to make sure we inject competition into the marketplace and make sure we have five or six Facebooks, three or four Googles, and enough so that our message as conservatives can get out.”

The Merger Filing Fee Authorization Act and the State Antitrust Enforcement Venue Act are two pieces of legislation currently being promoted by Buck and several Democratic lawmakers, both of which would make tech mergers more difficult and give state and federal officials more power to intervene as a means of promoting competition.

Republicans in the House of Representatives are leading the struggle against out-of-control Big Tech. That’s why we sent the FTC these video inquiries.

Given recent proposals to give the FTC more authority, they should explain how they plan to utilize it to combat #BigTech censorship and bias against conservatives. pic.twitter.com/MVVe4GxmXF

July 7, 2021 — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader)

