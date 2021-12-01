Renewables are accelerating, but they must accelerate much more to reach net zero, according to the International Energy Agency.

The IEA said Wednesday that global growth in renewable electricity output is expected to quicken, but that it will need to accelerate significantly more to meet aspirations for net zero carbon emissions.

According to the International Energy Agency’s most recent study on the industry, new renewable electricity generation capacity is likely to reach a record 290 gigawatts (GW) this year.

Renewable capacity is predicted to be added at a 50% faster rate in the coming five years than it was from 2015 to 2020.

According to the IEA, worldwide renewable electricity capacity will have expanded by 60% from 2020 levels to 4,800 GW in five years.

This is comparable to the present entire global power capacity of fossil fuels and nuclear power combined, according to the report.

However, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA), “even this speedier deployment would still fall considerably short of what would be required in a global pathway to net zero emissions by mid-century.”

Nations are aiming towards net zero carbon emissions in order to keep global temperature rises well below the two percent limit established by the 2015 Paris climate agreement.

It stated that in order to fulfill this objective, renewable energy capacity would have to develop at nearly twice the current rate.

Governments might help renewables develop even faster, according to the IEA, by making permission, grid connectivity, and financing easier.

For renewables, rising commodity prices are a double-edged sword.

“While today’s high commodity and energy prices provide new challenges for the renewable energy industry, higher fossil fuel costs make renewables even more competitive,” said IEA executive director Fatih Birol in a statement.