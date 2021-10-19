Removing CO2 from the atmosphere is no longer an option.

The pressing question heading into the Glasgow climate conference is whether big economies can reduce emissions sufficiently by 2050 to achieve a carbon-neutral world in which humanity no longer emits planet-warming gases.

Tools and techniques to extract CO2 right out of the air are less talked about, but they’re swiftly rising on the climate agenda.

Even experts who doubt its viability believe that meeting the Paris Agreement target of keeping global warming below two degrees Celsius will be impossible without carbon dioxide removal (CDR), also known as “negative emission.”

Glen Peters, research director of the Centre for International Climate Research, said, “We need extreme, radical emissions reductions, and on top of that, we need some CDR.”

CO2 can be extracted from thin air in one of two ways.

One option is to increase nature’s ability to absorb and store carbon. Healing degraded forests, restoring mangroves, large-scale tree planting, and increasing carbon uptake in rocks or the ocean are all examples of “nature-based solutions,” which are hotly discussed.

The second method, known as direct air capture, involves chemical procedures to remove CO2, which is then recycled or stored in porous rock formations, unused coal beds, or saline aquifers.

BECCS, or bioenergy with carbon capture and storage, is a version that includes aspects from both systems.

Biofuels are made from wood pellets or other biomass, which is burned to power turbines that create energy. CO2 emitted is nearly balanced by CO2 absorbed by plants during their growth.

The method becomes a net-negative technology when carbon dioxide from the power plant’s exhaust is syphoned off and stored underground.

Yes, for several reasons.

Even if the world reduces carbon emissions by three, four, or five percent each year — a big if — some industries like cement and steel manufacture, long-haul aircraft, and agriculture are anticipated to be emitting at current levels for decades.

“We have modeling, but no one knows what we’ll need in 2050,” said Oliver Geden, a senior scholar and CDR expert at the German Institute for International and Security Affairs.

“Residual emissions will exist, and the numbers may be significant.”

There’s also another explanation.

Regardless of how aggressively greenhouse gases are reduced, the 1.5C threshold will be surpassed in the next decades, according to the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) study released in August.

The Washington Newsday’s Brief News on CO2.