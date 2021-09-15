Release Date, Price, Camera System, and Specifications for the Apple iPhone 13.

On Tuesday, September 14, Apple unveiled its iPhone 13 lineup near the end of their “California Streaming” event. Here’s all you need to know about the new devices, including when they’ll be released, how much they’ll cost, and what they’ll look like.

When will the iPhone 13 be released?

The iPhone 13 series will be available for pre-order starting at 8 a.m. ET on Friday, September 17, according to Apple’s presentation (which was totally virtual).

Meanwhile, the official release date is set for Friday, September 24.

1 of 2 iPhone 13 prices

The iPhone 13 comes in four different versions, each with its own set of features and pricing.

The regular model has a starting price of $799.00. In the meanwhile, the iPhone mini costs $699.00, the iPhone 13 Pro costs $999.00, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max costs $1,099.00.

