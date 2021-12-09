Reddit Has Launched Its Own Spotify, Complete With Personalized Annual Review.

Reddit has just announced a personalized year-in-review function, similar to Spotify Wrapped or Instagram Playback, which was just released.

Reddit has clearly done annual roundups in the past, analyzing worldwide aggregate data to determine the most popular threads, Ask Me Anything (AMA) interviews, and themes from the previous year. In reality, the 2021 recap is already published, and it contains a wealth of interesting information, such as the fact that people mostly visit the site for cryptocurrency guidance and to watch livestreams of beehives.

While that aspect of the service isn’t very innovative (and feels similar to what Google does with its year-in-review), Reddit’s new personalized recap is a first.

It’s basically the app’s version of Spotify Wrapped, and it gives you an entertaining summary of your activities from the previous year. All of this is presented in a visually dynamic slideshow that will tell you things like how far you’ve scrolled through subreddits (measured in banana length), if you were one of the first to get involved with any major trends, how frequently you interacted with others on the platform, and if you discovered any niche topics that really piqued your interest.

It will also assign you a “hidden ability,” which will categorize you as a specific sort of redditor. Wrapped assigns badges to premium users depending on their listening habits in a similar way.

Reddit’s tailored recap, like Spotify’s, has a set cut-off date, so it won’t take into account all of your browsing activities from 2021. Instead, it simply tracks what you did on the app between January 1 and November 30.

On Thursday, at 12 p.m. EST, the personalized Reddit Recap feature became live (December 9). If you’re already connected into your Reddit account, you’ll be able to simply access the slideshow on your mobile device. Then you can swipe through the different cards to get all of the interesting facts and figures.

There will also be the option to post these findings on other social media platforms (such as Facebook or Twitter), with or without your username visible.

Reddit enjoys a fantastic year in 2021, with over 366 million posts and over 2 billion comments. Not only that, but it progressed as well. This is a condensed version of the information.