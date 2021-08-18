Records on 47.8 million current, former, and potential T-mobile customers were stolen in a hack.

T-Mobile has verified that personal information was among the data stolen during the phone network’s Monday cyberattack.

Customers’ first and last names, as well as their date of birth, social security number, and ID information, were among the data accessed, according to the network.

According to the company’s first research, the stolen files contained the details of about 7.8 million prepaid client accounts.

This is in addition to the company’s existing database of over 40 million records of past and prospective customers who have previously sought for credit.

T-Mobile, on the other hand, stated that no consumer financial information, such as credit card numbers or other payment details, was contained in the stolen data.

The network also stated that the stolen files did not contain any phone numbers, account numbers, or passwords.

“We take our customers’ security extremely seriously, and we will continue to work around the clock on this forensic investigation to guarantee we are taking care of our consumers in the wake of this malicious attack,” T-Mobile said.

This is a breaking story that will be updated as more information becomes available.