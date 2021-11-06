Rebel Democrats Vote No on Biden’s Massive Welfare Package.

Democrats were unable to overcome an 11th-hour mutiny against US President Joe Biden’s $3 trillion transportation, welfare, and climate change program, as a small minority of senators halted the entire package from passing on Friday.

The House of Representatives began the day with the goal of rubber-stamping the Senate’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan after sending an even larger social welfare bill to the upper house, costing up to $1.85 trillion.

However, at least six moderate Democrats declined to support the Build Back Better welfare plan, claiming that they wanted to see a full assessment of the package’s economic implications from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO), which won’t be available for another week.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi was forced to postpone the Build Back Better vote because she only had a three-vote majority in the House.

“We had wanted to bring both legislation to the floor of the House today. Some members want further assurance that (the welfare bill) is adequately funded, and we will comply with their request “Pelosi made the announcement to reporters.

Progressives have always pushed that both tracks of the two-pronged program advance simultaneously, suspicious of thrifty centrists and keen to see the social bill pass.

Pelosi offered a possible compromise of voting on the infrastructure piece Friday after at least getting debate on Build Back Better underway, desperate for any progress to show for a day of bargaining.

The 96-member Congressional Progressive Caucus, on the other hand, had already ruled that out, citing nonpartisan and White House evaluations claiming that the social welfare package would “help to budget reduction.”

“However, if our six colleagues still want to wait for a CBO score, we would agree to give them that time — after which we can vote on both legislation together,” the group’s leader, Pramila Jayapal, said in a statement.

Pelosi has spent days wooing holdouts on a variety of issues in Build Back Better, ranging from prescription medicine pricing to immigration requirements.

In a videotaped message from the White House, Biden, who spent much of Thursday evening and Friday on the phone wrangling senators, asked for their support “right now.”

“Let us demonstrate to the rest of the world that America’s democracy is capable of delivering and propelling our country ahead,” he urged.

The appeal, however, fell on deaf ears, as the House failed to hold even the procedural vote required for debate to begin, despite the presence of many rebels. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.