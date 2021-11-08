Razer Zephyr Goes RGB to Combat COVID-19, a Gamer N95 Face Mask.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and is not intended to be used as medical advice. Before making any medical decisions or modifications to your health plan, it’s critical to check with your medical professionals and the CDC, especially in the case of COVID-19 and its variants.

Goodnight, iPhone, Oculus Quest, and Razer Zephyr, which I’ve plugged in and placed to sleep. When the new N95-grade air purifying Zephyr face mask from gaming company Razer arrived in the mail, my ritual of plugging in electronic gadgets for nightly charging unexpectedly grew by one.

Unlike other COVID-19 face masks, Razer’s Zephyr goes all out with air-circulating fans, N95-grade filtration, and colorful lights to assist limit the transmission of the virus. In almost every manner, this face mask is a show-stopper.

In January 2021, Razer teased the Zephyr mask at the Consumer Electronics Show. What began as a concept product and a presentation of a fictional idea grew in popularity and became a $100 reality in less than a year. The concept of a Bluetooth-connected, futuristic face mask appeals to me, as a technology lover. But now that the Razer mask of the future is here, the question isn’t whether it’s possible, but whether it should have been done in the first place. TL;DR Pros: The mouth can be seen thanks to see-through polycarbonate. Proprietary filters are a disadvantage. The mask is only available in one size and shape. Companion app features are limited. Razer is the place to go.

The Razer Zephyr Face Mask has the following features:

Let’s go through the characteristics of the Zephyr mask before we talk about how it fits and feels.

Small fans are housed in the two circular protuberances on each side of the mask. For more or less airflow, the fans can be tuned to either a high, quicker mode or a low, slower mode. What Razer refers to as “N95 grade” filters are hidden behind the circles and fastened with magnets. A filter strip runs the length of the bottom of the mask.

The RGB LEDs that outline the circles can be altered using the mask’s accompanying app to create alternative color patterns. The mask has a light that can be turned on or off to illuminate a person’s mouth. These are the main technological features, although the clear plastic front is praised for its ability to. This is a condensed version of the information.