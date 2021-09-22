Raven Attacks a Drone Delivering Coffee in the Air in Terrifying Video

Due to aerial dangers posed by territorial birds, a delivery drone company in an Australian neighbourhood has forced to halt operations.

In Australia, swooping birds are a common occurrence. Species like Australian Magpies are protective parents during breeding season, and some nesting birds may swoop down on anyone who stray too close to their nests.

Ravens have also been seen to engage in such behavior. Birds are now assaulting drone delivery services.

Ben Roberts, a resident of the Harrison district of Canberra, Australia, took footage of what looks to be a raven assaulting a delivery drone that was attempting to deliver his coffee.

The video above shows how the drone descends to the ground from a height in preparation for dropping off its delivery.

The bird flies up to the drone and appears to grasp on with its feet before pecking at the flying robot before it can do so.

The attack lasts many seconds, with the drone’s several fans whirring as they attempt to adjust the drone’s direction while the bird attacks. The bird takes off fast, leaving the drone to lower its delivery with the help of a rope.

This isn’t the first time a bird has attacked Roberts’ coffee delivery. Birds have previously attempted to attack the drone, but appeared to have learned to avoid its spinning blades, according to the Canberra Times.

Canberra is currently under lockdown owing to the coronavirus pandemic, which has resulted in an increase in individuals ordering items via drone, according to Australia’s ABC News.

Roberts told the publication that he wanted a fast cup of coffee delivered to his home without having to go out and mingle with others.

Wing, a drone operator in the Harrison region, has chosen to halt operations while bird experts investigate the behavior of birds like the one that attacked Roberts’ delivery drone.

Wing said it was stopping operations owing to “certain ravens demonstrating territorial behavior” and that it wished to “have minimal impact on birds” in a statement obtained by The Canberra Times.

Ravens are known to attack things that approach close to their nests, according to naturalist Neil Hermes.

