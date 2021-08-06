Rare Sky Event Captured In Hawaii: Meteor Cluster

A webcam in Hawai’i has captured an unusual “meteor cluster.” The unusual sky occurrence was captured on video, which shows more than a dozen meteors streaking across the sky in a matter of seconds.

The Subaru-Asahi Sky Camera is located in the Subaru Telescope dome on Maunakea, Hawai’i, and has been live-streaming the skies over the island since April 2021, according to a press release from the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan (NAOJ). The purpose is to “present Maunakea’s spectacular starry skies to everyone.”

On July 14, enthusiastic livestream fans witnessed a really unique sky phenomenon. Within 10 seconds of 3:58 a.m. (9:58 a.m. ET), they observed more than a dozen meteors streak over the bright heavens of Maunakea.

According to NAOJ, one of the watchers said, “At first I thought it was just a succession of little meteors, but as I double-checked for a tally, I was amazed to find that multiple small meteors were visible coming from the same direction at the same time.”

The chat chats notified Subaru Telescope’s camera administrator, Ichi Tanaka, that a “unique event” had occurred. He immediately notified Junichi Watanabe, Vice Director of the NAOJ, and the footage is currently being analyzed by researchers.

So, what triggered this unusual outburst? It’s thought to be connected to a “meteoroid cluster.”

The organization added, “A meteoroid cluster is assumed to be generated by meteoric material breaking up into smaller fragments for whatever reason a short time before it enters the Earth’s atmosphere,” noting that the event is so unusual that only a few cases have been observed.” Furthermore, it was first discovered in 1997 during the Leonid meteor shower.

Other instances of the phenomena were seen in the Czech Republic in September 2016, when a cluster of eight meteors flashed in less than two seconds, and in January, when seven bright meteors appeared in less than three seconds. The latter was filmed by the University of Arizona’s camera system, and video of it may be found on the website of the International Meteor Organization (IMO).

According to the news release, “the scientific value of capturing such a rare phenomenon is incredibly large, and it is more significant because the overall duration of the event was greater than in previous cases.”

"The location of the camera atop Maunakea, one of the best observation spots in the.