Rapeseed Waste Could Offer Solution to Global Protein Shortage

Researchers from Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh have developed a promising method to extract high-quality protein from rapeseed waste, potentially addressing the growing global demand for protein. The new approach uses environmentally friendly solvents to extract protein from rapeseed press cake, a by-product typically used in animal feed.

Transforming Agricultural Waste

As the global population rises and incomes increase in emerging economies, protein demand is expected to double by 2050. With livestock farming contributing significantly to greenhouse gas emissions, the search for alternative protein sources has become urgent. Rapeseed, a crop widely used in Scotland as a break crop, is at the center of this breakthrough.

Professor Stephen Euston, who led the study, explained that rapeseed press cake, which contains between 28% and 45% protein depending on processing methods, has long been underutilized. “Most of this nutritious material goes unused for human consumption,” he said. By improving the extraction method, this agricultural waste could be repurposed into a valuable human protein source.

The scientists used natural deep eutectic solvents in combination with computer simulations to significantly increase protein yield from the press cake. While the discovery is still in its early stages, researchers believe that further optimization could pave the way for a more sustainable food system. “This is a step towards upgrading agricultural waste for human consumption,” Euston added.

However, challenges remain before this technique can be commercialized. Additional research is needed to fine-tune the components and concentrations used to maximize protein yield and purity.

With protein needs projected to soar, innovations like this could play a crucial role in creating more sustainable and eco-friendly food production systems.

The study was published in the journal Food Hydrocolloids.