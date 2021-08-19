Rank for COVID Cases and Vaccinations in States that Ban School Mask Mandates

The legal dispute over school mask laws in the United States reached new heights this week when President Joe Biden suggested Education Secretary Miguel Cardona might sue governors who prohibit them in schools.

Several state governors have issued executive orders prohibiting schools from asking kids to wear masks.

Florida, Texas, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Oklahoma are among these states.

A handful of school districts have ignored the restriction in response.

Mask laws, according to Biden, are based on science and are in place to safeguard youngsters. “Let’s follow the educators and scientists who know a lot more about how to teach our children and keep them safe than any politician,” he said in a press conference on Wednesday.

“Get out of the way of everyone else who is attempting to combat COVID-19 if you aren’t going to fight COVID-19.”

Governors who oppose the rules believe that mask mandates infringe on their right to privacy. Governor Bill Lee of Tennessee signed an order on Monday allowing parents to opt out of any school mask mandate, stating in a tweet that parents “have the authority and will be the ultimate decision makers for their individual child’s health and wellness.”

Many of the states that have implemented school mask mandate bans are in the top ten states in terms of seven-day COVID case rates per 100,000 persons, according to statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Florida had the third-highest seven-day case rate of 703 on August 18, followed by South Carolina at 460, Tennessee at 456.3, and Oklahoma and Texas at 391 and 371.5, respectively.

It’s worth noting that there were a few exceptions. The case rate per 100,000 individuals in Iowa, which has adopted a school mask mandate ban, was 144.7.

Furthermore, with case rates of 333.4 and 315.9, respectively, Hawaii and Oregon, which have both imposed school mask laws but not prohibited them, had relatively high case rates.

There does not appear to be a very substantial link between vaccination rates and school mask mandate prohibitions in terms of immunizations per 100,000 persons.

Texas, Iowa, and Florida all have moderate immunization rates compared to the rest of the US, ranging from 100,000 to 110,000 per state, however Tennessee, South Carolina, and Oklahoma have higher rates. This is a condensed version of the information.