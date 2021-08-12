Rain aids Greece’s firefighting efforts, but flare-ups persist.

Rain overnight in Greece’s wildfire-ravaged areas helped “better the situation” on Thursday, according to a local mayor, but hundreds of firemen were still battling new flare-ups.

Over the previous fortnight, fires sparked by Greece’s worst heatwave in decades – which authorities blame on climate change – have burned roughly 100,000 hectares, leaving three people dead, hundreds homeless, thousands forced to flee, and economic and environmental destruction in their aftermath.

A firefighting official told AFP that “the fire fronts are still active” on the island of Evia and in the Arcadia region of the Peloponnese peninsula, and that “fires are constantly popping up” in both locations.

A new fire broke out in a forested area of Aspropyrgos, 20 kilometers (12 miles) northwest of Athens, on Thursday morning.

After weeks of searing temperatures frequently exceeding 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit), Thursday’s forecast was for a cooler 33 degrees Celsius.

Falling temperatures and overnight rain in Evia, the Peloponnese, and central Greece have helped to “improve the situation,” according to Gortynia mayor Stathis Koulis.

The village of Gortynia, located 200 kilometers (120 miles) west of Athens in a mountainous area of Arcadia, has become the principal focus in the Peloponnese, with deep ravines proving a challenge to firemen.

Over the last two days, 20 communities in the vicinity have been evacuated, and 680 firemen, including more than a hundred from France, and five water-dropping planes have been battling the flames nonstop.

More than 1,200 reinforcements, including trucks and equipment, have arrived in Greece from a variety of nations, primarily in Europe.

568 fires have been reported across Greece in only eight days.

According to the European Forest Fire Information System, about 100,000 hectares of forest and farmland have burned in Greece’s biggest wildfires since 2007.

“I can’t handle it any longer,” Kostis Angelou said as he walked among the bodies of his goats, all 372 of them burned by a fire that ravaged Evia’s woodlands.

The 44-year-old farmer managed to stay alive by spending hours encircled by flames under an irrigation water line.

He explained, “A saint saved me.”

The Mediterranean has been ravaged by wildfires, with Algeria declaring three days of national mourning beginning Thursday in honor of the 69 people died in fires there.

Fires have also ravaged Italy, with temperatures reaching 48.8 degrees Celsius (119.8 degrees Fahrenheit) on Wednesday on the island of Sicily, which, if confirmed, would set a new European record, surpassing Greece’s. Brief News from Washington Newsday.