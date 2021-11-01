Queen Elizabeth II is spotted driving, allaying health concerns.

On Monday, British media reported that Queen Elizabeth II was seen driving a car at Windsor Castle, allaying concerns about her health after she skipped the UK-hosted COP26 summit on doctors’ recommendation.

The 95-year-old was spotted alone in a green Jaguar estate that she uses to transport her corgis, according to The Sun tabloid.

After making a rare public disclosure of health difficulties, the Queen withdrew from the United Nations climate meeting in Glasgow on Monday.

In late October, Buckingham Palace said that Elizabeth had remained overnight at a London private hospital for unknown “preliminary exams.”

The Queen quickly resumed official responsibilities and spoke to a number of people through video connection.

She later canceled an appearance at a COP26 evening reception in Glasgow on Monday, citing “advice to rest,” according to Buckingham Palace.

She would rest for “at least” another two weeks, according to the Palace.

Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister, claimed she was in “in excellent form” over the weekend. At the evening event, she will still deliver a pre-recorded video speech to COP26 delegates.

Prince Charles, her eldest son and heir, spoke on Monday, as did David Attenborough, a respected natural history presenter who is also 95 years old.

The royal family has been vocal about environmental issues in recent weeks, and the Queen was overheard in mid-October expressing displeasure with international leaders who “speak” about climate change but “don’t do” enough about it.

The platinum jubilee of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch will be celebrated next year, celebrating 70 years on the throne.

She had practically daily official activities until her hospitalization earlier this month.

She was recently observed walking with a cane and is said to have given up horseback riding.

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, the Queen’s husband, died on April 9 at the age of 99, just weeks shy of his 100th birthday.