Putin is alarmed by Russia’s ‘unprecedented’ natural disasters.

President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that the scope of natural disasters that have struck Russia this year is “unprecedented,” as local officials sought Moscow’s assistance in battling fires and floods.

Formerly a skeptic of man-made climate change, Russian President Vladimir Putin has urged authorities to do all possible to assist Siberians displaced by massive wildfires in the region, as well as Russians living in the flood-ravaged south of the country.

Putin said he receives daily information on the country’s climatic status during a video call with the leaders of the impacted eastern and southern areas.

“The monthly norm of rainfall in the south (of Russia) now falls in a few hours, while forest fires under drought circumstances are spreading swiftly in the Far East,” Putin added.

This summer’s forest fires have already burnt across an area greater than Portugal in Russia’s largest and coldest province, Yakutia.

Climate change has been attributed by Russian weather officials and environmentalists to the growing ferocity of Siberia’s annual fires.

“All of this demonstrates how critical it is for us to work on the climate and environment agenda in a methodical and profound way,” he said.

He urged authorities to prepare to evacuate more individuals living in fire-affected areas, particularly the elderly, as well as provide financial assistance.

He also requested that officials evaluate the fire’s consequences and make measures to rebuild homes.

The Russian president stated that it was critical to “save the forest riches” and “minimize damage to taiga animals,” a term used to characterize northern Russian woods.

Local officials begged for troops and financial assistance from Moscow to deal with the human cost of significant weather damage.

Yakutia’s governor, Aysen Nikolayev, claimed firemen were able to save 230 homes from the flames.

He said that villages who had been evacuated had gotten psychological assistance, and that local youngsters had been taken to summer camps.

After the region’s harvest was seriously harmed, he dubbed the extent of the fires a “first in history” and pleaded for assistance.

He thanked Putin for his assistance and stated, “We will continue to preserve more properties.”

Russia established a national response center and dispatched extra firefighters to combat the destructive Siberian fires this week.

Veniamin Kondratyev, the governor of the southern Krasnodar region, said 132 people, mostly tourists, were evacuated from the Black Sea resort of Anapa Friday night due to increasing floods.

