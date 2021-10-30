Putin Fires Back At The G20 Over Vaccines

At the G20 conference on Saturday, Russia lamented the lack of international recognition for its Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine, despite leaders agreeing to ramp up global vaccination efforts.

“Despite the G20 decisions, not all nations in need can get anti-Covid vaccines,” Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a video greeting to counterparts that was retransmitted on Russian state television.

“This is mostly due to unfair competition, protectionism, and the fact that some countries, particularly those in the G20, are not ready for mutual recognition of vaccinations and vaccination certificates,” Putin continued.

Putin asked G20 health ministers to explore reciprocal recognition of vaccinations and vaccination certificates “as quickly as feasible,” in an apparent reference to Russia’s Sputnik V’s failure to gain foreign regulatory approval.

Despite the country’s severe need for immunizations, South Africa refused to approve the Russian vaccine earlier this month, arguing it would raise the risk of HIV infection among men.

Sputnik V has also been denied regulatory approval in the EU and the United States.

According to Chinese official media, Chinese President Xi Jinping, who, like Putin, did not travel to Rome for the conference and instead participated via video link, voiced a similar request for vaccination mutual recognition.

Due to tightened coronavirus restrictions in their own countries, Putin and Xi are alleged to have avoided traveling to Italy.

In Russia, where new cases are increasing despite the availability of the Sputnik V vaccine, President Vladimir Putin has ordered a week-long paid holiday beginning Saturday in an effort to stem the virus’ spread.

Daily infection counts in Russia reached 40,251 on Saturday, a new high since the outbreak began, with only 32.5 percent of the population properly vaccinated.

Mario Draghi, the summit’s host and the Italian Prime Minister, claimed the international community was “extremely near to fulfilling the WHO’s target of vaccinating 40% of the global population by the end of 2021.”

“Now we must do everything we can to get to 70% by mid-2022,” he continued.

Following the summit negotiations, “all the leaders” decided to commit to Draghi’s aim, according to a source.

While more than 70% of people in rich countries have gotten at least one dose of the Covid vaccination, the rate lowers to roughly 3% in the poorest parts of the world, according to the Italian prime minister.

“These divisions are morally repugnant, and they jeopardize the global recovery,” he warned.

