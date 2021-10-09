Puppies Kept in Horrifying Conditions by ‘Rescuer’ Charged With Animal Cruelty in Photo

A photo depicts the appalling conditions in which three puppies were being held by a Florida animal “rescuer” who has since been arrested. Ruth Rupprecht, 59, was arrested on drug and animal cruelty charges on Wednesday, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Rupprecht is the founder of SAFFARI (Save A Furry Friend Animal Rescue, Inc.), a non-profit animal rescue organization she founded in 2012. The sheriff’s office, however, claimed the lady was using the non-profit as a front for drug sales.

Rupprecht had been under scrutiny since May 2021, when a puppy she had adopted died just a few days later.

Deputies in Palm Coast, Florida’s east coast, were granted a search warrant for Rupprecht’s residence last month. The woman at the property had previously sold them prescription drugs, according to investigators.

When the Major Case Unit of the sheriff’s office inspected the property, they discovered more than $20,000 in cash, over 100 prescription prescriptions, and multiple animals—both dead and alive—in filthy conditions, surrounded by rubbish, feces, other excrement, and rotting food. Deputies were reportedly retching at the house’s door due to the foul odor.

According to FlaglerLive, one investigator noted in a report, “There were many puddles of pee and what seemed to be vomit everywhere.” “The home’s conditions were so bad that investigators couldn’t stay inside for long amounts of time without needing to get some fresh air.” According to the sheriff’s office, 46 animals were taken from the farm. The animals’ conditions prompted detectives to initiate a new investigation into animal cruelty, which resulted in Rupprecht’s arrest warrant.

On Wednesday, the 59-year-old was charged with morphine possession, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a legend drug with intent to sell, dispense, or deliver, and 10 counts of animal cruelty.

She is currently being held on a $50,000 bond at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility.

Sheriff Rick Staly said in a statement, “I’m delighted to see she’s facing consequences for her conduct.” “I am proud of our Major Case Unit, Agriculture Crimes Unit, and detective team for continuing to develop a case against this woman. This is a condensed version of the information.