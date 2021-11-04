ProtonMail CEO warns against entrusting your privacy to Mark Zuckerberg’s Metaverse.

According to Andy Yen, CEO and founder of encrypted email service ProtonMail, Mark Zuckerberg’s privacy assurances for his envisioned “metaverse” are meaningless until his company’s revenue model changes.

Zuckerberg recently outlined his metaverse vision, describing it as the “next evolution of social connection” in the next years, on which his firm, now known as Meta, plans to concentrate its efforts.

“Privacy and safety need to be incorporated into the metaverse from day one,” Zuckerberg wrote in an open letter, explaining on the name shift from Facebook.

In an accompanying video, he talked about privacy with Nick Clegg, Meta’s vice president of global relations and communications, and talked about designing for “privacy, safety, and inclusiveness, before the products even exist.”

However, Yen, who founded ProtonMail in 2014 in reaction to privacy and civil liberties concerns, was wary of the rhetoric emanating from Zuckerberg’s Meta, Facebook’s new parent company.

At Web Summit in Lisbon, Portugal, Yen told The Washington Newsday, “Facebook talks about privacy because it’s a PR issue for them.”

“At the end of the day, their business strategy is based on monetizing your data.” As a result, there will always be a tension between what they say and what they need to do in order to generate money.

“They will never be able to resolve their disagreement until they modify their business strategy, which they will not do.”

Yen stated that there are “loads of articles mocking” Meta’s metaverse, and that he believes it is “worthy of contempt in some parts.”

“However, it is also deceptive in many ways. What exactly does Facebook do? What exactly is the goal? “Facebook’s problem today is that they don’t have control over their destiny,” Yen explained.

“They rely on other platforms and gadgets to reach their clients, whether it’s the iPhone, Chrome, Google Search, or anything.”

“What they’re doing with the metaverse is essentially constructing a new infrastructure in which they have complete control.” You’re now in their world, on their gadgets, on their platform, since they own the equipment and have VR headsets.” “Given Facebook’s track record, given what we’ve seen from the latest whistleblower, given what we’ve discovered about the way they’ve behaved, not just 10 years ago, when Mark Zuckerberg was in charge,” Yen continued. This is a condensed version of the information.