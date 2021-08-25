Protests by indigenous peoples take place when the Supreme Court of Brazil hears a land dispute.

Thousands of indigenous protestors marched through the Brazilian capital on Wednesday, armed with bows and arrows and wearing traditional headdresses, as the Supreme Court prepared to hear a case that may result in the abolition of reservations on their ancestral territories.

An estimated 6,000 demonstrators marched to the high court as it opened a session to consider a case that could remove protected status for some native areas, opening them up to agribusiness and mining, according to organizers.

Since President Jair Bolsonaro took office in 2019, the demonstrators, who come from over 170 ethnic groups, have been fighting what they say systemic persecution under the far-right leader.

Syrata Pataxo, a 32-year-old Pataxo chief from the northeastern state of Bahia, said, “This government is attacking indigenous peoples.”

“Today, the entire human race is appealing for the protection of the Amazon rainforest. But the government wants to replace our forests, the planet’s lungs, with soybeans and gold mining,” he told AFP, dressed in intricate body paint.

The demonstration began calmly, with organizers asking participants to avoid clashes with police.

Three indigenous demonstrators and three police officers were hit by arrows during a similar rally in June.

The court lawsuit is about the preservation of indigenous lands in the Brazilian constitution.

According to the agriculture lobby, those safeguards should only apply to territories where people lived in 1988, when the constitution was established.

Indigenous rights groups contend that there is no such cutoff date in the constitution, and that aboriginal peoples have frequently been evicted from their historic lands.

Experts believe the case, which involves a reservation in the southern state of Santa Catarina, will set legal precedent for similar instances throughout Brazil.

The claimants are the Xokleng, Guarani, and Kaingang peoples of the Ibirama-Laklano indigenous reservation, which lost its interim protected status in 1988 after a lower court determined that they were not living on the territory in question.

They claim this is because they were forcibly removed during Brazil’s military dictatorship (1964-1985).

“The state sold our land to farmers under the dictatorship. They ejected us and forced us into a tiny nook, so we weren’t there (in 1988),” Ana Patte, a 29-year-old Xokleng activist, told AFP.

“Everyone is aware of how horrific the colonization process in Brazil was…. They slaughtered us as though we were insects that needed to be cleaned out before planting.”

The case has far-reaching ramifications.

The case has far-reaching ramifications.

According to experts, it will set a legal precedent.