Protesters hold a rally in Glasgow the day before the start of COP26.

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in Glasgow on Saturday to call on world leaders to take action on climate change, in the city’s largest rallies ever ahead of the key COP26 summit.

Attendees had traveled from all over the world, including several European countries, and others had walked long distances to express their dissatisfaction with the UN conference, which began on Sunday and will end on November 12.

The protesters then marched through the heart of Scotland’s largest city, waving placards that read “deeds now,” “actions not words,” and “end fossil fuels.”

Members of the Extinction Rebellion direct action group, which has brought cities around the world to a halt with its protest methods, promised to do the same in Glasgow.

“We’re waiting for more bold steps, for our political leaders to recognize the gravity of the problem,” a Belgian pensioner, Dirk van Esbroeck, told AFP.

“Because our children and grandchildren are at risk of growing up in a world that is far more difficult and prone to severe climatic disturbances.”

He and approximately 20 other members of a group known as “grandparents for the environment” took the train from Belgium to Edinburgh before walking the remaining 47 miles (75 kilometers) to Glasgow.

“It’s still a long distance between declarations and action,” the 68-year-old, who has five children and 12 grandchildren, noted.

The meeting, which is considered vital in the fight against climate change, is expected to draw more than 100 dignitaries, including US President Joe Biden.

Activists from all around the world are expected to participate, with organizers anticipating up to 100,000 people for a main rally on Friday.

“We just want to see actual steps, and we want to see support for the global south,” Becky Stockes, a 31-year-old translator from Spain, said.

“This is the final chance,” she said of the gathering.

Despite 25 previous COP-style gatherings, student Maciej Walczuk, 19, stated that “the climate situation is as severe as it has ever been.”

“We aspire for a unique COP… and (to) find answers for those who have already been impacted,” he said.

During the summit, police claim 10,000 officers from around the UK will be deployed each day, making it the largest policing operation in Scotland’s history.