Protesters go to the streets of Glasgow as part of global climate marches.

Thousands of climate activists braved torrential rain in Glasgow on Saturday to join global protests against what campaigners claim is a failure of crunch UN talks to bring about the bold action needed to combat global warming.

Hundreds of demonstrations are planned around the world to urge that fossil fuel consumption be reduced and that populations already impacted by climate change be given immediate assistance, particularly in the poorest countries of the South.

Organizers and police in Glasgow predicted that up to 50,000 people would parade through the streets of the Scottish capital.

“Our world is under attack, stand up and fight back!” chanted demonstrators as they gathered in a park near the COP26 meeting venue on Saturday morning.

“I believe a lot of politicians are afraid of the potential of this movement,” said Jenny, a 22-year-old Norwegian protester.

She stated that it was critical to advocate for those from smaller countries who were unable to attend the summit, which has been plagued by claims of exclusion.

Delegates from over 200 countries have gathered in Glasgow to discuss ways to reach the Paris Agreement’s objective of keeping global warming to 1.5 to 2 degrees Celsius.

Some countries have strengthened their current pledges to decrease greenhouse gas emissions at the midway point of the COP26 negotiations, while separate agreements on phasing out coal, ending foreign fossil fuel funding, and reducing methane have been reached.

The pledges came after a UN projection released before of COP26 that showed that when national climate plans are combined, the world will warm by 2.7 degrees Celsius this century.

With only 1.1 degrees Celsius of warming so far, communities all over the world are already experiencing more violent fires and droughts, as well as relocation and economic disaster as a result of global warming.

And, according to a key report released this week, global CO2 emissions are expected to return to pre-pandemic levels in 2021.

In a speech during Friday’s youth march in Glasgow, Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg said the summit had gone nowhere near far enough, calling it a “disaster.”

On Saturday, protestors in Sydney and Melbourne mirrored that feeling, with some dressed as lumps of coal or Prime Minister Scott Morrison, a staunch supporter of the mining industry, calling the discussions “a charade” and their national leader “an absolute embarrassment.”

“There will be no more blah, blah, blah. Now is the time for real climate action “said one sign at a Sydney demonstration.

Around 500 people took to the streets of Seoul, South Korea’s capital, to demand prompt action for their communities. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.