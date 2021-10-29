Prior to the G20 Summit, Biden will meet with ally Pope Francis.

As world leaders descend on Rome for the G20 summit, US Vice President Joe Biden will visit Pope Francis and French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday, the start of a tour geared at reasserting the US’s international credentials.

The president released a “historic” strategy for revamping America’s economy shortly before departing Washington, but it remains to be seen whether he can persuade lawmakers to support it.

Biden had planned to arrive at the G20 and UN climate talks in Glasgow this week with the deal in hand, following weeks of internal party fighting and a drop in his personal ratings.

The 78-year-old sees himself as a voice for democracy in the face of authoritarian regimes, particularly China — despite the fact that, like Russia’s Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping will not be attending the G20 in person.

The president begins his visit on a more personal note. He has a noon meeting with Pope Francis, the head of the world’s 1.3 billion Catholics, after arriving overnight.

They’ve already met three times, but this is their first meeting since Biden’s election.

Biden is just the second Catholic president in history, and he frequently attends mass and is candid about how his faith has helped him through a succession of family bereavements.

The White House has stated that the meeting will be “warm,” and Biden and the Pope undoubtedly share a number of concerns, including poverty, climate change, and the coronavirus outbreak.

But it’s unclear whether any candidate will address the contentious issue of abortion. Biden supports women’s right to choose, but Francis, 84, has called abortion “murder.”

Despite this, the Pope has distanced himself from a campaign by hardline US bishops to withhold communion to politicians who favor abortion rights, including Biden.

The conference will be held behind closed doors, and the Vatican has unexpectedly canceled a live video feed, despite press protestations. An previous meeting between Pope Francis and South Korean President Moon Jae-in was also canceled.

Biden then crosses the Tiber into the heart of the Eternal City to meet Prime Minister Mario Draghi, called “Super Mario” for his role in rebuilding Italy following the Covid-19 disaster.

In Washington, the G20 host, a former head of the European Central Bank known for his attempts to save the euro from collapse, is being intensely scrutinized for his plans to get debt-ridden and politically contentious Italy back on track.

Draghi, on the other hand, is being hailed as the next big thing.