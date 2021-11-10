Prior to talks with China, the United States declares its goal is to prevent an invasion of Taiwan.

On the day of long-awaited discussions between Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping, the US pledged Wednesday to assist Taiwan in the hopes of deterring China from considering an invasion.

The two presidents, who have not met in person since Biden’s victory, will resume virtual talks “soon,” according to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, amid rumours that the planned meeting will take place as soon as next week.

Tensions between the world’s two largest economies have risen, particularly over Taiwan, a self-governing democracy claimed by China, which launched a record number of air incursions near the island last month.

“We will ensure that Taiwan has the capabilities to defend itself,” Blinken said at a New York Times event. “The aim here is never to get to the point where someone is actually seeking to alter the status quo by force.”

He refused to go beyond the US’s long-standing ambiguity about whether it would militarily defend Taiwan in the event of an invasion.

When the United States transferred recognition from Taipei to Beijing in 1979, Congress established the Taiwan Relations Act, which authorizes Washington to give weaponry to Taiwan for self-defense.

According to Blinken, arming Taiwan the “tools to defend itself” is the “greatest deterrence against any very, very, very terrible action that China may undertake.”

In recent talks in Rome on the margins of the Group of 20 summit, both Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi remained firm on Taiwan.

Biden had intended to meet Xi at the conference, but the Chinese leader has not traveled since the Covid-19 outbreak broke out, opting instead for virtual conversations before the end of the year.

As Xi takes a more forceful tone at home and internationally, US views on China have hardened.

However, China announced on Wednesday that it had secured an agreement with the United States on climate change at a meeting in Glasgow, a crucial area where the Biden administration sees opportunity for cooperation.

Xi also struck a conciliatory tone in a letter read at a gala event in New York on Tuesday evening by China’s envoy, Qin Gang.

“Right now, China-US ties are at a crossroads in history. According to an embassy statement, Xi added, “Both countries would benefit from collaboration and lose from hostility.”

“China is ready to collaborate with the United States to improve cross-border exchanges and cooperation, as well as jointly address regional and international concerns.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.