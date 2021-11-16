Prince Charles of the United Kingdom pays a visit to Jordan.

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla landed in Amman on Tuesday to begin their first trip to Jordan and Egypt since the coronavirus outbreak last year.

The prince’s visit comes amid concerns over Queen Elizabeth II’s health, as she missed Sunday’s traditional Remembrance service at the Cenotaph in London “due to a sprained back.”

King Abdullah II and Queen Rania were set to meet Britain’s heir presumptive and his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, later Tuesday.

They were also scheduled to go to Al-Maghtas, or Bethany Beyond the Jordan, where believers believe Jesus Christ was baptized.

Jordan is a strong British ally, but the king has recently been under fire for leaks about offshore wealth and an alleged coup plan against him earlier this year.

Prince Charles is anticipated to meet with officials of humanitarian organizations that he supports, including the UN Refugee Agency, during his visit.

Jordan is home to approximately 650,000 Syrian refugees who are registered with the UN, although Amman claims that the country is home to more than a million Syrians.

Last month, the royal couple’s Twitter account stated, “The visit will focus on the climate catastrophe and will investigate how leaders can execute promises following COP26.”

They will also visit the Jordan Museum and the Royal Scientific Society, as well as the Greco-Roman archaeological site of Um Qais, north of Amman.

He will fly to Egypt on Thursday, where the next round of the UN climate summit will be held in the resort town of Sharm El-Sheikh next year.

The prince and duchess will be greeted with a reception at Giza’s Great Pyramids.

According to their press office, Prince Charles will also take part in an interfaith conversation.