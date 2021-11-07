President Koroma says Sierra Leone must learn from the tanker explosion.

President Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone said on Sunday that the West African country “must learn” from the deaths of almost 100 people in a fuel truck explosion in the capital Freetown late Friday.

“Right now, we’re going to focus on treating those who are gravely injured,” Bio stated after returning from the COP26 climate meeting in the United Kingdom.

The president reiterated the government’s offer of free medical care for the injured, adding that the country “must learn from this sad occurrence.”

“Let us come together and learn from this,” he said. “Let us say never again.”

According to witnesses, the explosion occurred after a fuel tanker collided with another truck at a gas station on Friday night.

The flames then spread, engulfing individuals in automobiles and on surrounding roads.

According to an eyewitness, the bulk of the deceased were street sellers and motorcyclists who were caught in the blaze while attempting to grab fuel pouring from the truck before it exploded.

On Sunday, hundreds of people combed the debris for any valuable items they might discover.

“In the explosion, I lost two family members and my entire company,” hawker Mohamed Kamara told AFP.

“We require assistance in resuming our lives.”

After an explosion in a Freetown industrial area, 98 persons were killed and 92 more were brought to the hospital, according to the National Disaster Management Agency.

On Sunday, Bio said that authorities were working on measures to provide those slain in the disaster a “dignified burial.”

“At the present, we don’t have enough medical supplies” to treat all of the wounded, said Health Minister Austin Demby.

Later on Sunday, Bio was expected to visit the victims at the hospital.