Prescriptions for ivermectin are on the rise, but no one knows why.

According to health officials, ivermectin prescriptions are on the rise, with many persons arriving at pharmacies unwilling to say what their prescription is for.

This year, the anti-parasitic medicine grabbed news after studies revealed it could be used to treat COVID.

However, while ivermectin has been licensed for use in people to treat parasitic worm infections and headlice, it has not been approved for use as a COVID treatment.

As a result, the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States have both issued warnings against its use—or misuse.

This hasn’t deterred many from attempting it. Ivermectin dispensing surpassed 88,000 prescriptions in the week ending August 13, a 24-fold rise from before the outbreak, according to prescription statistics.

Customers with ivermectin prescriptions are increasingly showing up at pharmacies in Australia, as well. Some clients were “unwilling or unable” to answer when asked what they planned to do with the prescription, according to a Pharmaceutical Society of Australia spokeswoman who talked to The Guardian newspaper this week.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration in Australia has seen a greater than tenfold spike in detections of ivermectin imports into the country, according to the study.

Some medical professionals are concerned about the rise, partly because ivermectin is still not approved as a COVID treatment, and partly because of reports of people overdosing on it and falling sick.

After a patient was hospitalized in Sydney with vomiting and diarrhea after overdosing on ivermectin, Australia’s top medical officer, Professor Paul Kelly, warned The Guardian that patients should “absolutely and categorically” not take unapproved drugs as COVID treatments.

The CDC issued a health caution on August 26 in the United States, stating that retail pharmacists have been increasingly distributing ivermectin as a result of the COVID outbreak.

Ivermectin misuse and overdoses were also on the rise, according to the health service, with poison control centers reporting a three-fold increase in calls for “human exposures to ivermectin” in January this year compared to before the pandemic.

In animal research, fetal harm has also been documented.

Part of the problem is that some ivermectin formulations are only for veterinary use and are only suitable for large animals like cattle. This is a condensed version of the information.