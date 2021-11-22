Powell is the ‘right person’ to lead the Fed and fight inflation, according to Biden.

President Joe Biden said Monday that Jerome Powell is the “perfect person” to lead the Federal Reserve and combat the country’s record inflation rate, announcing his long-awaited choice for the world’s most powerful central bank.

The nomination, which is expected to be confirmed by the Senate, puts an end to weeks of speculation about whether Biden will re-appoint the Republican chairman or listen to requests from left-wing Democrats to replace him with someone else, such as Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard.

Instead, Biden said, Brainard would serve as vice chair, while Powell will continue in charge of the Fed, overseeing the withdrawal of its unprecedented stimulus and the probable start of interest rate hikes next year.

At a White House event with Powell and Brainard, Biden commended Powell with assisting in the economy’s faster-than-expected recovery from last year’s collapse, citing work toward recovering the more than 20 million jobs lost during Covid-19.

“I believe Jay is the ideal person to see us through and accomplish that work while also addressing the threat of inflation and what it means for our economies and families,” Biden said of Powell, referring to him by his nickname.

Powell has spearheaded the Fed’s reaction to the enormous financial downturn, which has seen it reduce its lending rate to zero and pump trillions of dollars into the system.

As the economy has improved, the bank has reduced those measures, but inflation has risen, contributing to a decline in Biden’s approval ratings.

The Fed chair and other central bank executives contend that the inflation surge will pass and that rate hikes are unlikely until at least the middle of 2022, while claiming that their policies can solve job gaps, with ethnic minorities and those with less education getting hired less.

Powell promised to utilize “all of our tools” to support the economy and a robust labor market, as well as to keep rising inflation from becoming entrenched.

Powell, 68, was appointed by Biden’s Republican predecessor, Donald Trump, and entered office in 2018 after Trump decided not to re-appoint Democrat Janet Yellen to the position. Yellen has been appointed as Biden’s Treasury Secretary.

Powell must be approved by the Senate, which Biden’s Democrats control by a razor-thin margin, though observers expect he will gain a number of votes from the opposition Republicans, one of whom, Mitt Romney, has already stated his intention to vote yes.

At least three Democratic senators, on the other hand, have made their intentions clear. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.